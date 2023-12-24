Ipswich Town vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023

Ipswich Town will entertain league leaders Leicester City at the Portman Road Stadium in a top-of-the-table EFL Championship clash on Tuesday.

The hosts are winless in their last two league games and suffered their first loss in six games on Saturday, falling to a 4-0 away loss to third-placed Leeds United. They failed to score for just the second time this season and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The visitors made it five wins on the trot on Saturday, registering a 3-0 win over Rotherham United. Patson Daka bagged a five-minute brace in the second half and Cesare Casadei tripled the Foxes' lead in the 72nd minute.

The visitors have opened up a six-point lead over the hosts and a win in this Boxing Day clash will help them sit atop the table with a comfortable nine-point cushion.

Ipswich Town vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 70 times in all competitions since 1961. They have contested these games closely, with a narrow 27-26 lead in wins and 17 games ending in draws.

They last met in the 2013-14 season of the EFL Championship, with Leicester securing a league double with an aggregate score of 5-1.

The hosts have just one win in their last seven meetings against the visitors, failing to score twice in that period.

Interestingly, Ipswich Town have lost just twice in their last 10 games on Boxing Day. Leicester City have lost 42 times on Boxing Day across all league competitions.

Both teams have the joint-best attacking record in the Championship, scoring 47 times in 23 games. The visitors also have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding 16 goals, half the number of the goals shipped in by Ipswich.

Ipswich Town vs Leicester City Prediction

The Tractor Boys are winless in their last two league games and will look to return to winning ways in this match. They are unbeaten in their last nine home games in the Championship, recording eight wins. They have scored at least three goals in six games in that period and are expected to enjoy another prolific outing.

Lee Evans is a long-term absentee for the hosts while Kieran McKenna is also expected to be without the services of Janoi Donacien, who is struggling with a groin issue.

The Foxes head into the match on a five-game winning run in the Championship, scoring 15 goals in these games. They have suffered just one defeat in away games in the league this term and will look to leave a good account of themselves in this match.

Head coach Enzo Maresca remains without the services of Marc Albrighton, Kasey McAteer, and Jamie Vardy through injuries. Callum Doyle is back from a lengthy injury layoff and returned to full training earlier this week. He is expected to start from the bench.

Both teams have been in good goalscoring form this season, so we expect the match to be a high-scoring affair. Considering the visitors' advantage in terms of recent form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 1-2 Leicester City

Ipswich Town vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Conor Chaplin to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here