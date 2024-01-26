Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

Ipswich Town will welcome Maidstone United to Portman Road for an FA Cup fourth round clash on Saturday (January 27th).

The hosts are coming into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Leicester City in an EFL Championship game on Monday. Leif Davis' 31st-minute own goal put the Foxes ahead while Jeremy Sarmiento drew the game level in the 89th minute.

Maidstone United, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Braintree Town in the National League South. Muhammadu Faal and Joe Grimwood scored in either half to ensure the two sides canceled each other out.

The Stones will now turn their focus to the FA Cup and booked their spot at this stage with a 1-0 home win over Stevenage. Ipswich, meanwhile, qualified for this round with a 3-1 away victory over AFC Wimbledon in the last round.

Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Ipswich Town have won their last two games against lower-level opposition in the FA Cup, scoring seven goals without conceding any.

Maidstone are competing at this stage of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Ipswich Town have conceded before halftime in seven of their last nine competitive games.

Maidstone have conceded 17 goals across their last six away games in all competitions, losing five games in this sequence (one draw).

Ipswich Town have drawn five of their last eight games across competitions.

There have been exactly one goal scored in the first half in Maidstone's last five games.

Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United Prediction

Ipswich Town are engaged in a gruelling promotion push in the Championship and proved their mettle with a hard-fought draw away to Leicester City last time out. Kieran McKenna's side will take a break from league action as they welcome sixth division outfit Maidstone United.

The visiting side are heavy underdogs in this game but have already eliminated League One and League Two opposition to get this far.

However, this could be where their journey ends and we are backing the hosts to cruise to the next round with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 4-0 Maidstone United

Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Ipswich Town/Ipswich Town