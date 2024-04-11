Ipswich Town vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Ipswich Town take on Middlesbrough in the 43rd round of games in the Championship on Saturday (April 13).

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich are coming off a goalless home draw with Watford in midweek. A litany of missed chances - with Nathan Broadhead hitting the woodwork - meant that the Tractor Boys couldn't capitalise on leaders Leicester City's loss at Millwall and go two points clear at the top.

Ipswich are level on points (88) with Leicester after 42 games but are behind on goal difference and have also played a game more than the Foxes.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough are fresh off a 2-2 draw at Hull City in midweek. Boro took the lead at the MKM through Emmanuel Latte Laith inside four minutes before Hull scored twice to lead at half-time.

However, Finn Izzac Azaz netted an equaliser 19 minutes from time to force a share of the spoils. Boro are ninth with 62 points from 42 games, six behind sixth-placed Norwich City in the final promotion playoff spot.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key stats, game prediction, and betting tips for the Ipswich-Middlesbrough Championship clash at Portman Road:

Ipswich Town vs Middlesbrough head-to-head and key numbers

In 71 meetings across competitions, Ipswich lead Middlesbrough 32-23.

Ipswich have won just twice in 10 meetings with Boro, losing six times. The Tractor Boys, though, won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Riverside in December.

Ipswich have lost just one of their 21 home league games this season, with the goalless draw with Watford snapping a five-game winning run.

Boro have two wins and a loss in their last five road outings.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Ipswich: D-L-W-W-W; Middlesbrough: D-W-W-D-D

Ipswich Town vs Middlesbrough prediction

Both sides have had decent campaigns, especially Ipswich, who are looking good to win their second Championship title, first in 62 years.

The Tractor Boys are on course to return to the Premier League after 22 years, having won League One last season, in what has been a hugely impressive first Championship campaign in five years. They finished last in their last Championship appearance in 2018-19.

Ipswich have been especially impressive at home. Although their recent head-to-head record against Boro - who are unbeaten in nine games (winning six) - is underwhelming, expect the hosts to take all three points at Portman Road.

Pick: Ipswich Town 2-0 Middlesbrough

Ipswich Town vs Middlesbrough betting tips

Tip-1: Ipswich to win

Tip-2: Ipswich to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have had three shutouts in five games.)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Thirteen of their last 14 head-to-head meetings, including the last five, have produced at least two goals.)