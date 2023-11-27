Ipswich Town vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

Ipswich Town will invite Millwall to Portman Road in the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The hosts suffered their first league defeat since August on Saturday, suffering a 2-0 away loss at West Bromwich Albion. Interestingly, they failed to score for the first time this season in that defeat and will look to return to goalscoring ways. Leicester City registered a win in their first game back since the international break and extended their lead at the top to three points, capitalizing on Ipswich's loss.

The visitors' poor run in the Championship continued on Saturday as they fell to a 3-0 home loss to Coventry City. They dropped to 18th place in the league standings following that defeat.

Ipswich Town vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 56 times in all competitions thus far. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with 21 wins apiece and 14 games ending in draws.

They last met in the 2018-19 Championship season, with the visitors securing a league double with an aggregate score of 6-2.

The last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with two wins apiece for either team and one game ending in a draw.

Ipswich Town have won their last six home games in the Championship, scoring at least three goals in all games.

Millwall have just two wins in their last 10 league games. Interestingly, both have come in away games.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the Championship this season, scoring 36 goals in 17 games. Interestingly, they have conceded 23 goals in these games as well, one more than the visitors.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six away games in the Championship, recording two wins.

Ipswich Town vs Millwall Prediction

The Tractor Boys have lost just one of their last five home meetings against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets. They have won seven of their eight home games in the Championship this term, scoring 25 goals in that period.

They saw their 12-game unbeaten run in the Championship come to an end last week, failing to score for the first time this season, and will want to bounce back in this home game.

Kieran McKenna remains without the services of Lee Evans while Janoi Donacien has played just three times this season and is unlikely to start here.

The Lions are unbeaten in their last six away games in the Championship, keeping three clean sheets. They have just one win in their last seven league outings and might struggle here.

Joe Edwards does not have any major absentees for the game, as Joe Bryan remains sidelined with an injury. Matija Sarkic has recovered well from a muscle injury and is in contention to start here. Danny McNamara missed the game against Coventry through a knock and is expected to return to the lineup in this match.

Ipswich have a solid home record this season and while they have just one win in their last five games across all competitions, considering their home advantage, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Millwall

Ipswich Town vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Conor Chaplin to score or assist any time - Yes