Ipswich Town vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Ipswich Town will entertain Norwich City at Portman Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts made it four wins on the trot in their midweek meeting against Watford on Tuesday as goals from George Hirst and Sam Morsy helped them register a comeback 2-1 win.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league outings and recorded their second win in that period as they defeated Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at home. Borja Sainz scored in the seventh minute and second-half goals from Ashley Barnes and Jonathan Rowe helped them retake the lead after Bailey Cadamarteri equalized for Sheffield.

This will be the first edition of the East Anglian derby since 2019, so with the bragging rights at stake, both teams will look to leave a good account of themselves in this match.

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 115 times in competitive meetings thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 47-45 lead in wins, while 23 games have ended in stalemates.

They last met in the Championship in the 2018-19 edition, with Norwich City recording a 3-0 home win and the reverse fixture ending in a 1-1 draw.

Ipswich Town are winless in their last 12 meetings against the visitors, suffering seven defeats.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the Championship, scoring 45 goals in 21 games. The visitors have the third-best attacking record with 37 goals to their name.

Interestingly, Norwich have the second-worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 37 goals as well.

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City Prediction

The Tractor Boys head into the match on a four-game winning run, scoring nine goals while conceding just three times in that period. Interestingly, they are winless in their last six home meetings against the visitors. They have enjoyed a good goalscoring record at home this season, scoring at least twice in 12 of their 13 games across all competitions.

Lee Evans is the only absentee for head coach Kieran McKenna for the derby. Janoi Donacien was left out of the squad against Watford but is back in full training and should at least start from the bench here.

The Canaries have seen an upturn in form recently, losing just once in their last six games. They are unbeaten against their local rivals since 2009 and have not conceded more than once in the 12 games since while scoring 24 goals.

They have just two wins in their last nine away games across all competitions and will look to build on that form here. David Wagner will be without Ui-Jo Hwang, Jakob Sörensen, Josh Sargent, Ben Gibson, and Grant Hanley for the match but that should not impact his team's performance.

Derbies bring out the best in teams and we expect this match to be an entertaining affair. Home advantage should come into play for Ipswich and considering their goalscoring form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 3-2 Norwich City

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: George Hirst to score or assist any time - Yes