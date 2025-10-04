Ipswich Town vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Ipswich Town and Norwich City square off at the Portman Road Stadium on Sunday. The Canaries head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 14 games against the home side and will be looking to extend this dominant 16-year streak.

Ipswich Town had to dig deep last Tuesday as they fought back from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against Bristol City when the two sides met at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

With that result, Kieran McKenna’s side have now gone four consecutive matches without defeat, picking up two wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss against Preston North End on August 23.

Norwich have picked up 10 points from their seven Championship matches so far to sit 13th in the league standings, but could move level with fifth-placed Bristol City with a win this weekend.

On the other hand, Norwich City failed to find their feet last time out when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road.

The Canaries are without a win in four consecutive games (2L, 2D) and have managed just one win from their last seven games, a run which has seen them crash out of the EFL Cup courtesy of a 3-0 defeat against Southampton in the second round on August 26.

With eight points from their eight Championship matches, Norwich are currently 19th in the league table but could surge into 12th-place with a win at the Portman Road Stadium.

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Ipswich Town and Norwich City claiming 43 wins each from their previous 109 encounters.

Norwich City are unbeaten in their last 14 games against McKenna’s men, picking up eight wins and six draws since a narrow 3-2 loss in April 2009.

Ipswich are unbeaten in their last four home games, picking up two wins and two draws, having lost each of the previous nine preceding this run.

Norwich are on a run of six straight competitive away matches without defeat, claiming three wins and three draws since April’s 3-1 defeat against Millwall.

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City Prediction

Having stumbled into the Championship, Ipswich Town appear to have found their feet and will be looking to keep the ball rolling this weekend.

Norwich have struggled for consistency this season but we predict that they will extend their unbeaten run in this fixture by holding out for a share of the spoils at the Portman Road Stadium.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 1-1 Norwich City

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in six of their last eight clashes)

