Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 14 fixture on Saturday (October 28).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win at Bristol City in midweek. Nathan Broadhead's 16th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Plymouth, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at home. Mustapha Bundu, Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie found the back of the net in the rout.

The win took the Pilgrims to 18th spot in the league, having garnered 15 points from 13 games. Ipswich, meanwhile, remain second with 31 points, five behind leaders Leicester City.

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 52 times. Ipswich lead 23-13.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 draw in League One.

Ipswich's record of 31 points from their opening 12 games this season is the second-best record at this stage in Championship history, behind leaders Leicester City.

Plymouth are one of three sides yet to win an away game in the Championship this season.

Ipswich have won their last four home league games, scoring at least thrice.

Ipswich have scored in the opening 20 minutes of their last five league games.

Ipswich's last six home games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with five in this sequence having goals at both ends.

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Prediction

Ipswich have made a fairytale start to life in the Championship. The Tractor Boys have defied pre-season predictions and are on course for automatic promotion to the Premier League one season after competing in League One.

Up next for Kienna McKenna's side will be the visit of fellow new boys Plymouth. The Devon outfit pipped Ipswich to the League One title by three points last season but have been significantly behind them on the bigger stage.

Expect Ipswich to continue their meteoric start with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Ipswich 3-1 Plymouth

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ipswich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ipswich to score over 1.5 goals