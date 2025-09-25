Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Ipswich Town will host Portsmouth at the Portman Road Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to put in a solid performance after a disappointing showing last time out.

Ad

Ipswich were losing 1-0 away to Blackburn Rovers last weekend before the match was suspended due to the pitch getting waterlogged. The Tractor Boys had only picked up their first win of the season in a dominant 5-0 victory over Sheffield United a fortnight ago and remain in 17th place with a win and three draws from five games, and will be keen to push higher up the league table in the coming weeks.

Ad

Trending

Portsmouth have been up to a slightly better start with two wins, two draws and two losses from six games so far, but will be looking to pick up more points early in the campaign to perhaps earn a mid-table finish by season's end. The visitors, who finished last season five points above the drop zone, were beaten 2-0 at home by Sheffield Wednesday in their last game and will look to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Ad

Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 52 previous occasions going into this weekend’s fixture. Ipswich have won 21 of those matches, 14 have ended in draws, while Portsmouth have won the remaining 17.

The two teams last faced off in a League One clash back in December 2022, which ended 2-2.

The hosts have only won two of the last 10 editions of this fixture despite scoring 12 goals across those games.

The visitors have scored an impressive 17 goals across the last 10 meetings between the sides.

Portsmouth have the joint-second-worst offensive record in the English second tier this season with only four goals scored across the opening six matchdays.

Ad

Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth Prediction

The Tractor Boys remain the favorites going into the weekend despite their poor recent form and will receive a boost from their home advantage.

Pompey will need to improve on their poor offensive form to stand a chance of getting a result against a side with slightly more quality.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Portsmouth

Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ipswich Town to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five league games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Portsmouth's last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More