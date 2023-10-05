Ipswich Town vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2023

Ipswich Town will welcome Preston North End to Portman Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six league games, recording five wins. After being held to a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town last week, they returned to winning ways with a 3-0 home win over Hull City in their midweek match on Wednesday. Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin scored in the first half while Marcus Harness added the third goal in the 65th minute.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last three league outings, suffering two defeats. In their previous outing, they fell to a 3-0 away loss at Leicester City. After two defeats in a row, they have dropped to third place in the league table.

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 38 times in all competitions since 1954. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 14-13 lead in wins while 11 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Championship in the 2018-19 season, with Preston recording a 4-0 home win and the reverse fixture ending in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last eight home meetings against the visitors.

Ipswich Town have the joint-best attacking record in the Championship, scoring 21 goals in 10 games, with 15 of them coming in five home games.

Preston North End, meanwhile, have scored and conceded 13 goals in 10 games this season.

Ipswich are unbeaten in their last seven home meetings against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets in the last three games.

The visitors have failed to score in their last two games while conceding seven goals.

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End Prediction

The Blues have suffered just one defeat at home since last November in all competitions. While they have scored 15 of their 21 goals this season in five games, they have conceded nine of the 11 goals in these games as well.

Head coach Kieran McKenna will not be able to call upon the services of Lee Evans for the match while Cameron Burgess is a doubt and faces a late fitness test.

The Lilywhites have seen a drop in form recently, with the recent injury crisis playing a part. Ched Evans, Emil Riis, and Calvin Ramsay are confirmed absentees while head coach Ryan Lowe might be able to welcome back Alan Browne and Jordan Storey.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Ipswich's home advantage, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Preston North End.

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Conor Chaplin to score or assist any time - Yes