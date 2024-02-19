Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2024

The action continues in the EFL Championship as Ipswich Town and Rotherham United go head-to-head at the Portman Road Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides have had a contrasting campaign, with the Robins rooted to the bottom of the table while the hosts are in a heated race for automatic promotion.

Ipswich Town continued their push for an automatic return to the Premier League as they picked up a hard-fought 2-1 win against Swansea City on Saturday.

This followed a comfortable 4-0 victory over Millwall at the Den on February 14 which saw their run of three consecutive games without a win come to an end.

With 66 points from 32 matches, Ipswich are currently fourth in the Championship table, three points adrift of second-placed Leeds United in the final automatic promotion spot.

On the other hand, Rotherham United’s survival hopes suffered a fresh blow at the weekend as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Watford at the New York Stadium.

Leam Richardson’s men have now lost four consecutive games and are without a win in their last nine outings since a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

With 19 points from 32 matches, Rotherham are currently rooted to the bottom of the league standings, 14 points away from safety.

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, Ipswich Town hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Rotherham United have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Ipswich Town are unbeaten in their last 14 home matches, claiming 10 wins and four draws since a 4-3 loss against Leeds United back in August.

Rotherham are the only side yet to taste victory away from home in the Championship, losing 11 and picking up four draws in their 15 away matches.

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United Prediction

Ipswich Town will be licking their lips as they take on Rotherham, who have been the whipping boys of the Championship campaign.

The hosts know they must avoid any slip-ups in their quest for a top-two finish and we fancy them to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Rotherham United

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than three bookings in nine of their last 10 encounters)