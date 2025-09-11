Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2025

Ipswich Town and Sheffield United get the ball rolling in round five of the EFL Championship when they lock horns at Portman Road Stadium on Friday. Both sides have stumbled into the new campaign and will be looking to secure their first win of the season.

Jack Clarke kept his cool under pressure as he converted from the penalty spot in the 14th minute of stoppage time to hand Ipswich Town a 2-2 draw against Derby County at the Portman Road Stadium.

With that result, Kieran McKenna’s side have now failed to taste victory in their five matches across all competitions this season, losing twice and claiming three draws so far.

Ipswich have picked up just three points from the first 12 available to sit 20th in the Championship standings, level on points with 19th-placed Blackburn Rovers.

On the other hand, Sheffield United were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Rubén Selles’ side have lost each of their last six matches across all competitions, a run which saw them crash out of the EFL Cup following a 2-1 defeat against Birmingham City in the first round on August 13.

Sheffield’s poor start to the season has been due to their lack of sting in attack, where they have netted the fewest number of goals after the four league matches (1).

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 71 meetings between the sides, Ipswich Town hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Sheffield United have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 26 occasions.

Sheffield are unbeaten in their last five matches against McKenna’s men, picking up three wins and two draws since a 3-0 loss in February 2011.

Ipswich are on a run of 11 straight competitive home games without a win, losing nine and picking up two draws since a 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup back in January.

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United Prediction

Ipswich and Sheffield United have endured a stuttering start to the season, and both sides will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up.

However, we predict McKenna’s men will take the positives from their dogged display against Derby last time out and secure all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Sheffield United

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Ipswich’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

