Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Ipswich Town will welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Portman Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts saw their seven-game unbeaten run end last week as they fell to a 2-1 away loss to Cardiff City. It was a closely contested game, with Kieffer Moore breaking the deadlock in the 79th minute. Late drama ensued as Ryan Wintle equalized in the fifth minute of injury time and Callum O'Dowda bagged the match-winner five minutes later.

The visitors also saw their four-game winning streak end last week, suffering a 2-0 home loss to Leeds United. They failed to move out of the relegation zone and are in 23rd place in the standings with 38 points, three points fewer than 17th place Plymouth Argyle.

Ipswich, meanwhile, dropped to third place after the loss and trail league leaders Leicester City by four points.

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 58 times in all competitions thus far since 1958. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with 21 wins apiece and 16 games ending in draws.

Ipswich are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors and registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in September.

The hosts have the joint-best attacking record in the Championship this season, scoring 74 goals, 44 more than the visitors.

Ipswich Town are unbeaten in their last 16 home games in the Championship this term, recording 12 wins.

Sheffield Wednesday have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in six of their last seven league outings, keeping four clean sheets and failing to score twice.

Interestingly, the visitors are unbeaten in their last five away meetings against the hosts, with three games ending in draws.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their five away games in 2024 and have kept clean sheets in the other two games.

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

The Tractor Boys have won six of their last seven league games, scoring 19 goals. They have scored at least two goals in 16 of their 18 home games in the Championship this term and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one loss at home in the league this season.

There are no fresh absentees for manager Kieran McKenna as Janoi Donacien, George Hirst, and Brandon Williams remain sidelined with injuries. Nathan Broadhead started from the bench last week and should return to the starting XI.

The Owls suffered their first league defeat after four consecutive wins, failing to score for just the second time in six games. They have suffered four losses in away games in 2024, scoring four goals while conceding 14 times, and might struggle here.

Ian Poveda, on loan from Leeds, was ineligible to face his parent club last week and should return to the starting XI. Danny Röhl does not have any other team news updates.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the home advantage for Ipswich, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Conor Chaplin to score or assist any time - Yes