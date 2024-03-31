Ipswich Town vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024

Championship leaders Ipswich Town invite fourth-placed Southampton to Portman Road on Monday (April 1).

Ipswich won 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers in their first game after the international break, with Conor Chaplin scoring a ninth-minute winner. They capitalised on Leicester City's 1-0 loss to Bristol City to move atop the standings, but the Foxes have a game in hand.

Southampton, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough on Friday. Adam Armstrong broke the deadlock in the 12th minute before Emmanuel Latte Lath bagged a 90th-minute equaliser.

The Saints are fourth in the league with 74 points and have two games in hand. Just two points separate the top three teams in the league in what's turning out to be an enticing title race

Ipswich Town vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 69 times across competitions since 1954, with Ipswich leading 26-23.

Ipswich have one win in nine meetings with Southampton, with five games producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

Their reverse fixture in September, saw Ipswich win 1-0 away, their first league meeting in eight years.

Southampton have had three consecutive wins at Ipswich, keeping two clean sheets and scoring nine goals.

Ipswich (81) have the best goalscoring record in the league this season after 39 games. They have conceded one more goal than Southampton (48).

Ipswich Town vs Southampton Prediction

Ipswich have been in good touch recently, winning eight of their last nine league games and scoring at least thrice in five games. They have one loss in 20 Championship home games and are unbeaten in 17.

They have scored 20 goals in their last six Championship home games. Wes Burns has not trained since a hamstring injury picked up against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

Southampton, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three league outings, winning two. They have had one loss in 14 away games in the Championship and have won four of their last five away outings.

Jan Bednarek and David Brooks were on the bench in the Middlesbrough draw following knocks picked up during the international break but might start here.

Both teams have had a good goalscoring run in the league recently, but considering Ipswich's home advantage, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ipswich 3-2 Southampton

Ipswich Town vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Conor Chaplin to score or assist any time - Yes