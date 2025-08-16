Ipswich Town vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Ipswich Town will welcome Southampton to Portman Road in the EFL Championship on Sunday. Both teams were unbeaten in their campaign openers last week, with the visitors recording a win and Ipswich playing a draw.

Ad

The hosts got their campaign underway with a 1-1 away draw against Birmingham City. Late drama ensued as George Hirst scored a stoppage-time equalizer. Their winless run continued in the Carabao Cup first round, and they lost 5-4 on penalties against Bromley.

The Saints met Wrexham in their campaign opener and recorded a 2-1 home win. They conceded from the penalty spot in the first half, and late second-half goals from defenders Ryan Manning and Jack Stephens helped them secure a comeback win. Their winning run continued in the Carabao Cup first round as they overcame Northampton Town 1-0 on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Ipswich Town vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 72 times in all competitions. Ipswich have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 27 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 24 wins, and 21 games have ended in draws.

They met in the Premier League last season. Southampton were unbeaten in these meetings, playing a home draw and recording an away win in the reverse fixture.

They last met in the Championship in the 2023-24 campaign, and the hosts secured a league double, recording a 4-2 win on aggregate.

Ipswich Town have lost four of their last five home games in this fixture. The visitors have scored at least two goals in their four wins in that period.

The Saints have won four of their last five games in the Championship. They have kept two clean sheets in that period and have conceded one goal apiece in the other three games.

Ad

Ipswich Town vs Southampton Prediction

The Tractor Boys are winless in their two games this season, extending their winless streak in competitive games to 10 games. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in their last three games and will look to improve upon that record.

Conor Townsend is a long-term absentee, while Wes Burns is also sidelined with an ACL injury. Harry Clarke is nursing a knee injury, while Jens Cajuste, Chuba Akpom, and Azor Matusiwa face late fitness tests.

Ad

The Saints have won their two games this season, scoring three goals while keeping a clean sheet, and will look to continue that form here. Interestingly, they registered a 2-1 away win in January in the Premier League meeting against the hosts, which was their first away win of 2025 across all competitions.

James Bree and Will Smallbone are the two confirmed absentees for the visitors. Tyler Dibling returned to training earlier this week and will likely start from the bench.

Ad

The visitors have a good recent away record in this fixture, and considering their winning start to their season thus far, they should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 1-2 Southampton

Ipswich Town vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More