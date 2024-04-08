Ipswich Town vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2024

Ipswich Town will host Watford at the Portman Road Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a phenomenal campaign and remain well on course for automatic promotion to the top flight. They were, however, beaten 1-0 by Norwich City in their last match, falling behind late in the first half and failing to find a way back into the game despite an improved second-half performance.

Ipswich Town sit second in the league table with 87 points from 41 matches. They are one point behind league leaders Leicester City and could leapfrog them with a win on Wednesday.

Watford, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of form all year and are now mathematically unable to secure playoff football. They played out a goalless draw against Preston North End in their game at the weekend and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

The visitors sit mid-table in 14th place with 51 points from 41 games and will be looking to return to winning ways when they play this week.

Ipswich Town vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 73 meetings between Ipswich and Watford. The home side have won 30 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Blues are the highest-scoring side in the English second tier this season with a goal tally of 84.

The Hornets have scored 57 goals in the Championship this season, the highest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Ipswich Town vs Watford Prediction

Ipswich's latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won their last five home matches and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Watford are on a run of three consecutive draws and have won just one of their last eight games. They have had mixed results on the road of late and could see defeat on Wednesday.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Watford

Ipswich Town vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matches)