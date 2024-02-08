Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion lock horns at the Portman Road Stadium on Saturday.

Having suffered a drop-off in form of late, Kieran McKenna’s men will head into the game looking to return to winning ways and move into the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich Town were left empty handed for the second consecutive game as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Preston North End last Saturday.

This followed a shock 2-1 loss against National League outfit Maidstone United on January 27 which saw their FA Cup campaign come to an end in the fourth round.

Despite claiming just one win in their last eight Championship games, Ipswich currently sit fourth in the league table, two points behind second-placed Southampton.

West Bromwich Albion, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out Birmingham City 1-0 at the Hawthorns.

Carlos Corberan’s side had lost their previous two outings, including a 2-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round on January 28.

West Brom are on course to secure a spot in the playoffs as they sit fifth in the Championship table, having picked up 48 points from their 29 matches so far.

Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 34 wins from the last 74 meetings between the sides, Ipswich Town boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion have picked up 23 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Corberan’s men are unbeaten in their last five Championship games against Ipswich Town, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in January 2008.

Ipswich are unbeaten in their last 12 home games in the league, picking up nine wins and three draws since the start of September.

West Brom are currently on a run of three back-to-back away defeats, conceding four goals and failing to find the back of the net since a 2-0 victory at Rotherham United on December 12.

Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Ipswich Town and West Brom have enjoyed a fine campaign so far and find themselves in the upper echelons of the table.

McKenna’s men have been rock-solid at home in the league and we see them claiming all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last eight clashes)