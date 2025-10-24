Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion lock horns at the Portman Road Stadium on Saturday. The Baggies head into the weekend unbeaten in their last eight league games against the home side (5W, 3D) and will be looking to extend this impressive run.
Ipswich were outclassed and outplayed by Charlton Athletic in midweek as they fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat when the two sides squared off at the Portman Road Stadium.
This followed a 2-1 loss against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on October 17, a result which saw the Tractor Boys’ five-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end.
Ipswich have picked up 13 points from their 10 Championship matches so far to sit 14th in the standings, level on points with Wrexham, Swansea City and Portsmouth.
Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion continue to struggle for consistency as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Watford at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.
The Baggies have failed to win five of their last seven games, losing four and claiming one draw, having gone unbeaten in their first four league matches (3W, 1D).
West Bromwich have picked up 17 points from their 11 league games so far to sit 10th in the standings, level on points with ninth-placed Leicester City.
Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 34 wins from the last 75 meetings between the sides, Ipswich Town boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- West Bromwich Albion have picked up 23 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.
- Ipswich are unbeaten in five of their last six home games this season, picking up three wins and two draws while scoring 13 goals and conceding eight so far.
- West Brom have lost three of their most recent four away matches, with a 1-0 victory against Norwich City on October 1 being the exception.
Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction
Having both suffered defeat last time out, Ipswich Town and West Brom will be looking to bounce back this weekend and we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Portman Road Stadium. However, home advantage gives the Tractor Boys a slight edge here and we predict they will do just enough to secure maximum points.
Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 West Bromwich Albion
Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Ipswich to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Ipswich’s last seven games)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the hosts’ last five outings)