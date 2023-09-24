Ipswich Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26, 2023

Ipswich Town welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Portman Road Stadium in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (September 26).

The hosts beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 in the first round and overcame Reading 3-1 on penalties in the second round last month. Ipswich have had a 100% record in the Championship games since and overcame Blackburn Rovers 4-3 on Saturday.

Wolves, meanwhile, booked their place in the third round with a comfortable 5-0 win over Blackpool in the second round. Matt Doherty bagged a six-minute brace in the second half.

They're winless in their three Premier League games since that win, losing twice. In their previous outing, Wolves drew 1-1 draw by Luton Town with Pedro Neto scoring in the 50th minute despite Jean-Ricner Bellegarde seeing red.

Ipswich Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 85 times across competitions and will meet for the first time in the Carabao Cup. Ipswich lead 31-29.

They last met in the EFL Championship in the 2017-18 campaign, where Wolves won 1-0 home and away.

Ipswich are winless in seven meetings against Wolves and have not scored.

Just four of their last 21 meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ipswich won four of their five home games this season, scoring 14 goals and conceding nine.

Ipswich Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Ipswich have won four straight games. At home, they have suffered just one defeat across competitions since November.

Head coach Kieran McKenna will have a fully fit squad at his disposal, with only Christian Walton struggling for fitness. McKenna will make a few changes from the last game.

Wolves, meanwhile, are winless in three games, losing twice conceding at least thrice in each outing. Interestingly, they have kept clean sheets in their last five meetings against Ipswich. They also have an almost full-strength squad.

Nonetheless, considering Ipswich's current form and home advantage, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ipswich 2-1 Wolves

Ipswich Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nathan Broadhead to score or assist any time - Yes