Ipswich Town vs Wolves Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025 

Ipswich Town and Wolves will trade tackles in a Premier League round 31 clash on Saturday (April 5th). The game will be played at Portman Road.

The home side will be looking to build on the shock 2-1 away win they registered over Bournemouth. They went ahead through Nathan Broadhead's 34th-minute strike while Liam Delap doubled their lead on the hour mark. Evanilson halved the deficit midway through the second half but the Cherries were unable to complete the comeback.

Wolves, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over West Ham. Jorgen Strand Larsen's 21st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory left Vitor Pereira's side in 17th spot in the standings, having garnered 29 points from 30 games. Ipswich are directly beneath them and nine points worse off.

Ipswich Town vs Wolves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 88th meeting between the two sides. Ipswich have 33 wins to their name, and Wolves were victorious 29 times while 25 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Ipswich claimed a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

The last four head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ipswich have lost eight of their last nine home games in the Premier League (one win).

Wolves have won six of their last eight Premier League games against newly-promoted sides (one loss) - with the sole defeat coming in the reverse fixture.

Nine of Ipswich's last 10 games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Ipswich Town vs Wolves Prediction

Ipswich are nine points away from safety, making this a relegation six-pointer. The Tractor Boys cannot afford to lose here, as defeat would leave them 12 points behind their visitors with seven games left and practically end their slim survival hopes. However, a win for Kieran McKenna's side would reduce the gap to six points but they have lost each of their last five home games in the league and will be keen to avoid losing six on the bounce for the first time in their history.

Wolves, for their part, were four points away from safety when they lost the reverse fixture last year. That game led to the club parting ways with former manager Gary O'Neil and his replacement Vitor Pereira has done a stellar job at the Molineux to all-but guarantee them another season of Premier League football.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 1-1 Wolves

Ipswich Town vs Wolves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

