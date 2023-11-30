Ipswich vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Ipswich Town and Coventry City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 19 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 home victory over Millwall in midweek. Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead scored first-half goals to help the Tractor Boys claim all three points.

Coventry City, meanwhile, claimed all three points with a 1-0 home win over Plymouth. Haji Wright's 75th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory saw the Sky Blues climb to 15th spot in the table, having garnered 22 points from 18 games. Ipswich remain in second place on 42 points, one point behind league leaders Leicester City.

Ipswich vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 89th meeting between the two sides. Ipswich Town have 38 wins to their name and Coventry were victorious on 25 occasions, the same number of draws that have been played out.

Their last clash came in March 2020 when Coventry City claimed a 1-0 away victory in League One.

Six of Ipswich Town's last seven games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Coventry City's last seven league games saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ipswich Town have won eight of their nine home league games they have played this season, scoring 3+ goals on eight occasions.

Ipswich's last 10 competitive games all saw the opening goal scored within the first 20 minutes.

Ipswich vs Coventry City Prediction

Ipswich continued their impressive start on their return to the Championship and are still firmly in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League. In fact, Leicester City's current wobble means Kirean McKenna's side have a shot at going top of the table if they claim maximum points here.

Coventry City made the playoff last season but have tailed off this season. Robin Mark's side have kept a clean sheet across their last three league games but their defensive resoluteness could be severely tested against a freescoring Ipswich.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ipswich 3-1 Coventry City

Ipswich vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ipswich to score over 1.5 goals