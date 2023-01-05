Ipswich vs Rotherham Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7, 2023 

Ipswich and Rotherham United will square off in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 7).
The hosts will look to get back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw at Lincoln City in League One at the weekend. Second-half goals from Jack Diamond and Cameron Humphreys saw the spoils shared at the LNER Stadium.
Ipswich booked their spot at this stage of the FA Cup with a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Burton in November. Conor Chaplin scored a brace in the rout, while Gassan Ahadme and Kayden Jackson also found the back of the net.
Rotherham, meanwhile, are coming off a harrowing 3-0 defeat at Millwall in the Championship. Tom Bradshaw scored either side of Cameron Humphreys' own goal to help the Lions to all three points.
Ipswich vs Rotherham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 37th meeting between the two sides. Ipswich lead 15-13, while eight games have been drawn.
- Their most recent clash in April 2022 saw Rotherham win 1-0 at home in League One.
- Rotherham are on a six-game winless run in the league, losing four and drawing two.
- Ipswish have lost just one of their last seven games across competitions, winning three.
- The hosts are unbeaten in their last four home games across competitions.
- The last seven head-to-head games have seen at least one team fail to score and also not produced three goals.
Ipswich vs Rotherham Prediction
Rotherham might be the higher-ranked side, but their poor run of six games without a win means confidence will be low in the visitors' camp.
Ipswich, maenwhile, enter the game as the favourites despite playing a division below their opponents. The Tractor Boys will fancy their chances of qualifying for the fourth round.
The hosts should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Ipswich 2-0 Rotherham
Ipswich vs Rotherham Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Ipswich to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals