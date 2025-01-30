Ipswich vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1 2025

Ipswich take on Southampton in a battle of Premier League strugglers at Portman Road this Saturday.

Ipswich are currently in 19th place in the table, but Kieran McKenna's side could move out of the drop zone with a win, depending on other results. Southampton, meanwhile, are marooned at the bottom of the table and look all but doomed.

So can Ipswich hand themselves a lifeline this weekend, or will Southampton gain some pride with a win?

Ipswich vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

These two sides drew 1-1 at St. Mary's earlier in the season, and the last time Southampton visited Portman Road, they were well beaten. However, the Saints have won three of their last four visits there, dating back to 2009.

After giving themselves hope of survival by taking four points from Chelsea and Fulham, Ipswich's form has slumped again recently. They have lost their last three games, and have conceded ten goals in the process. However, it is worth noting that their last two losses came to league leaders Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City.

Southampton, however, have been in dismal form throughout the season, claiming just six points to date. After claiming a point from Fulham in Ivan Juric's first match in charge, they have lost their next six matches in a row.

Despite Ipswich's struggles this season, the form of striker Liam Delap has been a high point for the Tractor Boys. The 21-year old has scored eight goals, including strikes against Aston Villa, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Although they only have six points to their name anyway, Southampton's away form in particular has been diabolical this season. They have lost all but two of their games on the road, and have only scored eight goals.

Ipswich vs Southampton Prediction

Despite Ipswich generally performing better than Southampton over the course of the current season, this game might be closer than some observers think.

Ipswich's survival hopes have taken a real kicking over the past few weeks, although nobody really expected much from them against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Southampton, meanwhile, did push Manchester United hard, and also led against Newcastle for a period last weekend.

However, the Saints penchant for shooting themselves in the foot has been clear throughout the campaign, and they are also missing their key attacker Tyler Dibling with an injury.

Therefore, the prediction here is a narrow but important win for Ipswich.

Prediction: Ipswich 2-1 Southampton

Ipswich vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich to win.

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (These sides have only kept four clean sheets between them all season).

Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Southampton's last five games).

