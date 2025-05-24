Ipswich vs West Ham Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25, 2025 

Ipswich Town and West Ham battle for three points on the final matchday of the Premier League campaign on Sunday at Portman Road.

The hosts will look to conclude what has been a dire campaign on a winning note. They are guaranteed to be playing Championship football next season, returning to the second tier after just one season among the elite.

West Ham, meanwhile, had a season to forget. They could end up having their lowest position since finishing bottom of the standings in 2011. The Hammers have the fourth-worst home record in the league.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in their last game in front of their fans this season. West Ham went behind to Morgan Gibbs-White's 11th-minute strike before Nikola Milenkovic doubled the lead just past the hour-mark.

Jarrod Bowen halved the deficit with four minutes left, but despite a feisty end to the game, Forest held on the claim all three points and keep their UEFA Champions League hopes alive.

Ipswich, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at Leicester City in a game that could be a precursor of what to expect in the Championship next season. Jamie Vardy signed out of the King Power Stadium in style, as he scored a trademark bottom-corner finish in the 28th minute, while Kasey McAteer doubled the Foxes' lead in the second half.

The loss saw the Tractor Boys fall below Leicester to 19th spot, having garnered 22 points from 37 games, while West Ham are 15th with 40 points.

Ipswich vs West Ham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 70th meeting between the two sides. West Ham lead 28-21.

Their most recent clash in October 2024 saw West Ham claim a 4-1 home win.

Ipswich have lost all PL games at home in 2025.

Neither side have won a game in the EPL this season after conceding first, with Ipswich losing 18 of 21, while West Ham lost 15 of 21.

West Ham have lost one of the last 17 head-to-head games in the top flight, winning 10.

Ipswich vs West Ham Prediction

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has had his focus on the Championship since his side's relegation was confirmed over a month ago.

The 39-year-old has set a target of returning at the first time of asking, but he will have to significantly improve his side's home record if that's to become a reality. Jose Mourinho's former assistant at Old Trafford has managed just one win at Portman Road in the league all season, losing 13.

Graham Potter, for his part, isn't quite sure of his role at West Ham next season. He could go some way to boosting his chances by preventing the Hammers from losing their final game of the PL season for a fourth season running.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Ipswich 1-1 West Ham

Ipswich vs West Ham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

