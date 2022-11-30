Iran 0-1 USA: Player ratings as Christian Pulisic's goal sets up last-16 clash with the Netherlands | 2022 FIFA World Cup

The USA sent Iran packing from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating them 1-0 at the Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday, November 29.

Christian Pulisic scored the only goal of the game in the 38th minute, which was enough to earn his team all three points.

Knowing that only a win would send them into the knockout stages, the Stars and Stripes came flying out of the blocks to push Team Melli on the backfoot.

After some near misses, a wonderful team play opened up a chance for Pulisic, who calmly slotted home a headed cross from Sergino Dest.

Iran ended the half without a single shot and needed a big performance after the break, but it never arrived with Carlos Queiroz's side looking below their best.

The defeat ended their campaign in Qatar while the USA set up a mouth-watering Round of 16 clash with the Netherlands on Saturday.

Here are the player ratings:

Iran Player Ratings

Alireza Beiranvand - 6.5/10

The Iranian custodian made four saves in the match but couldn't stop Pulisic from scoring.

Ramin Razaeian - 8/10

The right-back got into some good positions after driving from the right but looked sloppy in possession a few times.

Majid Hosseini - 7.5/10

His game-reading ability was top notch as Hosseini made several key blocks and interceptions.

Morteza Pouraliganji - 7/10

He very nearly got Iran level with a stoppage-time header.

Milad Mohammadi - 6/10

His evening came to a premature end in the first half.

Ali Gholizadeh - 6/10

Struggled to make a telling impact from the left.

Saeed Ezatolahi - 6.5/10

He was strong in the air and looked to get his side forward with accurate long balls.

Ahmad Nourollahi - 6.5/10

Took a heavy touch in the 31st minute when an opportunity seemed to present itself.

Ehsan Hajsafi - 6/10

Some good runs forward but not effective enough.

Mehdi Taremi - 6/10

Taremi was kept under wraps by Cameron Carter-Vickers for most of the game.

Sardar Azmoun - 6.5/10

Iran's golden boy returned home without a goal in this edition of the World Cup.

Substitutes

Ali Karimi (45' for Mohammadi) - 6/10

He almost got a chance to make a shot from a free-kick but the ball bounced over for Turner to collect.

Saman Ghoddos (46' for Azmoun) - 6/10

Ghoddos replaced Azmoun at half-time to fire up Iran's attack but his impact was minimal.

Mehdi Torabi (71' for Nourollahi) - 5/10

A marginal figure for much of the game.

Abolfazl Jalali (72' for Safi) - 5.5/10

Went into the books for a foul on Yunus Musah.

Karim Ansarifard (77' for Gholizadeh) - 4/10

Touched the ball just five times in 13 minutes.

USA Player Ratings

Matt Turner - 6/10

With very little action on his end on the pitch, Turner was a spectator for much of the game.

Sergino Dest - 8/10

The AC Milan full-back bagged the assist for Pulisic's goal.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7.5/10

Strong in the air, excellent vision and good position - a solid performance through and through.

Tim Ream - 7/10

Ream complimented Carter-Vickers with a strong performance of his own.

Antonee Robinson - 7/10

Some excellent crosses during the early exchanges but struggled defensively after the break.

Yunus Musah - 7.5/10

He was unstoppable early on and was the key to USA's tempo.

Tyler Adams - 7/10

Adams created a great chance in first-half stoppage-time after some great footing in the middle.

Weston McKennie - 7/10

He created the USA's goal with a lovely ball to Dest, who then headed it onto Pulisic's path.

Timothy Weah - 7/10

Weah got into good positions and tested Iran with shots but lacked the cutting edge.

Josh Sargent - 6.5/10

The USA forward put in a good shift in attack but much like Weah, lacked the killer touch to truly make a difference.

Christian Pulisic - 8/10

He clinically turned Dest's headed cross from close range that put the USA in front and eventually into the round of 16.

Substitutes

Brenden Aaronson (46' for Pulisic) - 6.5/10

Drew a foul out of Hosseini.

Kellyn Acosta (65' for McKennie) - 5/10

Almost non-existent.

Haji Wright (77' for Sargent) - 6/10

Strong in the air.

Shaq Moore (82' for Dest) - 6/10

Failed to control the ball when a chance seemed to present itself in the 86th minute.

Walker Zimmerman (82' for Weah) - 7.5/10

Put on a monstrous display on defense and made three clearances.

