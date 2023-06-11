Iran vs Afghanistan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 13, 2023 

Iran and Afghanistan lock horns at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday (June 13) in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup.

Team Melli play their first game in the competition and are favourites to progress from a group that also features co-hosts Kyrgyzstan. Indeed, at 24, Amir Ghalenoei's side are the highest ranked side in the Central Asian tournament and have called up plenty of their World Cup stars for this month's fixtures.

Bayer Leverkusen star Sardar Azmoun is the headline inclusion with 41 goals from 68 games, while Porto's Mehdi Taremi is another key attacker for the Persian outfit.

Veteran defender and captain Ehsan Hajsafi is on course to become the joint third capped player for the team, as playing this game will bring him level with Ali Karimi (127 appearances).

Afghanistan, meanwhile, were beaten 1-0 by Kyrgyzstan in the opening game of the tournament on Friday, courtesy of a 97th-minute winner from Ernist Batyrkanov.

The Lions of Khorasan were heading towards picking up an unlikely point from the game but were stung deep in stoppage time. The defeat leaves them languishing at the bottom of Group B without a point.

Iran vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Iran and Afghanistan are neighbouring countries but have clashed only twice.

They played out a goalless draw in their first meeting in a August 1941 friendly, followed by Team Melli's 4-0 triumph in a October 1949 friendly.

Afghanistan are winless in six games since a 3-0 win over Kuwait U23 in a hybrid friendly in March 2022.

Iran are unbeaten in 2023, drawing 1-1 with Russia in a friendly before beating Kenya 2-1 in March.

Five of Iran's last seven goals have been scored by just two players - Mehdi Taremi (3) and Ramin Rezaeian (2).

Iran vs Afghanistan Prediction

Iran are clearly the better side on paper with quality options in every department. Many of the players from their squad featured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as Team Melli are among the strongest sides in Asia.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, put up a stoic display against Kyrgyzstan last time out and will look to frustrate their neighbours but don't have the quality to keep Iran at bay for the entire game.

Prediction: Iran 2-0 Afghanistan

Iran vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iran

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

