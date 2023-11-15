Iran vs Hong Kong Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Iran will welcome Hong Kong to the Azadi Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (November 16th).

The hosts prepared for this game with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Qatar in a friendly last month. Hossein Kanaanizadegan scored a brace, while Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Sardar Azmoun scored one goal each to guide their nation to victory.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Bhutan in the second leg of their World Cup qualification first round tie last month. Chencho Gyeltshen and Lobzang Chogyal scored in either half to condemn them to a defeat. However, Hong Kong had claimed a 4-0 home win in the first leg so they progressed to second round with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

The Dragons have been drawn in Group E alongside Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkmenistan.

Iran vs Hong Kong Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on seven occasions in the past. Iran lead 6-1.

They were also drawn together in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Iran won 2-0 away and 3-1 at home.

Iran are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak, winning each of their last eight games on the bounce.

Six of Hong Kong's last seven games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Iran have lost just one of their last 14 FIFA World Cup qualifiers (12 wins).

Nine of Hong Kong's last 11 games have produced less than three goals.

Iran vs Hong Kong Prediction

Iran will begin their quest to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the seventh time in their history and fourth consecutive time on Thursday. Team Melli will be expected to comfortably qualify to the next round as group winners. A convincing victory against a side they have beaten in each of the last five meetings would set the tone for the rest of their campaign.

Hong Kong advanced to this round despite their defeat away to Bhutan in the first round. A trip to Tehran is even more daunting and the game is likely to be one-sided.

We are backing Iran to claim maximum points with a comprehensive victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Iran 5-0 Hong Kong

Iran vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Iran to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Iran to win both halves