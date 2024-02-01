Iran vs Japan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024 

Iran and Japan lock horns at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Saturday for a high-octane clash in the quarter-finals of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Having won all three of their group matches, Iran cantered into the knockout stages yet again but were given a serious run for their money by the brave Syrian team.

Mehdi Taremi's first-half opener for Team Melli was cancelled out by Omar Khribin shortly after the hour mark, before Taremi was sent off in stoppage time. With no goals to separate the sides in added minutes, a penalty shootout beckoned, where Iran finally prevailed 5-3 to advance.

On the other hand, Japan, who surprisingly finished runners-up in Group D to Iraq, had no issues seeing off Bahrain 3-1. Ritsua Doan put them in front before Takefusa Kubo doubled their advantage.

An own goal from the goalkeeper Zion Suzuki gave the Reds a lifeline, but Ayase Ueda's strike shortly after consolidated Japan's win.

Iran vs Japan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 previous clashes between the sides, and interestingly, both sides have won six times over each other, while seeing six draws.

Iran and Japan's last clash also occured in the AFC Asian Cup, where the Samurai Blue beat Team Melli 3-0 in the semi-finals, in January 2019.

Iran's last win over Japan came in March 2005 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Iran's 1-1 draw with Syria ended their five-game winning run but Team Melli remain unbeaten in 17 games.

Japan are ranked 17th in the world, while Iran are on 21st.

This is Japan's ninth consecutive appearance in the Asian Cup quarter-finals, while this is Iran's eighth in a row.

Iran vs Japan Prediction

Iran are unbeaten for over a year and will be confident of their chances but must be more clinical than last time, when Team Melli mustered 12 shots on target, but found the net just once. Iran are no Bahrain, and Japan know that, and won't underestimate them.

In a clash of the two highest-ranked sides at the tournament, we expect a more cagey affair than high-octane goalmouth action. It might well go to a shootout, where the Samurai Blue will prevail.

Prediction: Iran 1-1 (3-4 on pens.) Japan

Iran vs Japan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Japan (on penalties) after a draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes