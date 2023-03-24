Iran vs Kenya Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023

Iran host Kenya at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Tuesday for an international friendly.

Team Melli are preparing for the 2023 AFC Asia Cup in Qatar next year and will hope to impress in that tournament after their disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup in the country.

The Persian outfit went out in the group stages after losing two of their three clashes and picking up just three points. What must have particularly stung the Iranians was the 1-0 defeat to the USA in their final group fixture as Christian Pulisic's goal sent them packing.

On Thursday, Iran played for the first time since the World Cup, drawing 1-1 with Russia. Anton Miranchuk put the visitors in front from the penalty spot in the first half before Mehdi Taremi equalized for the hosts after the break from another penalty.

It also marked head coach Amir Ghalenoei's first game in charge since taking over earlier this month, three-and-a-half months after Carlos Queiroz resigned from the national team.

Kenya, meanwhile, will play for the first time since November 2021 as they were disqualified from the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers on grounds of suspension by FIFA.

However, that suspension was lifted last November, and the team will reconvene for the first time in 16 months.

Iran vs Kenya Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Iran and Kenya have met only twice with Team Melli winning on both occasions - 3-0 in April 1997 and 1-0 in March 2009.

Iran have won only two of their last five games.

Iran drew their last game with Russia. They haven't drawn two in a row since November 2018 (2).

Mehdi Taremi has scored three of Iran's last five goals, two of which came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against England.

Kenya's last official game was against Rwanda, which they won 2-1.

Michael Olunga had scored in each of Kenya's last two games before the ban.

Iran vs Kenya Prediction

Iran, ranked 77 places above Kenya, are one of the strongest sides in Asia and have a number of excellent attacking options.

Kenya will look to mark their first game in a few years with a win, but it looks unlikely due to their lack of collective game time.

Prediction: Iran 2-0 Kenya

Iran vs Kenya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iran

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

