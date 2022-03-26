Iran vs Lebanon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Iran and Lebanon will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts have already booked their spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, having secured a top-two spot in Group A. They sit in second spot on 22 points and have an insurmountable 13-point lead over third-placed United Arab Emirates with just one game to go.

Lebanon, meanwhile, sit in fifth place with six points. They have an outside chance of finishing third and advancing to the playoff if they secure maximum points and the two teams above them both lose.

Persian Soccer @prznsoccer - 0 IRN



Dragan Skočić fails his first real test, as Iran fall to South Korea in Seoul. This is Iran's first loss to South Korea since 2005.



Dragan will likely face intense scrutiny on if he is the man to lead Iran to the World Cup, as his team looked toothless. FT: KOR 2- 0IRNDragan Skočić fails his first real test, as Iran fall to South Korea in Seoul. This is Iran's first loss to South Korea since 2005.Dragan will likely face intense scrutiny on if he is the man to lead Iran to the World Cup, as his team looked toothless. FT: KOR 2 🇰🇷 - 0 🇮🇷 IRNDragan Skočić fails his first real test, as Iran fall to South Korea in Seoul. This is Iran's first loss to South Korea since 2005.Dragan will likely face intense scrutiny on if he is the man to lead Iran to the World Cup, as his team looked toothless. https://t.co/CajJePtgtL

The visitors come into this game off a 3-0 defeat to Syria on home turf on Thursday. All three goals came in the first half, with Mardik Mardikian scoring a goal and providing an assist.

Iran, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away at South Korea in a top-of-the-table clash. Son Heung-Min and Kim Young-Gwon scored in either half to help the Taegeuk Warriors leapfrog their visitors to top spot.

Iran vs Lebanon Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on ten previous occasions. Iran have dominated this rivalry with eight wins, losing one, while one game was drawn.

In their most recent meeting in November 2021, two injury-time goals helped Iran secure a 2-1 comeback victory away from home.

Iran form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W.

Lebanon form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L.

Iran vs Lebanon Team News

Iran

Saeid Ezatolahi and Sadegh Moharrami were suspended for the game against Korea but should be available for selection for this one.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saman Ghoddos and talisman Mehdi Taremi are all unavailable due to COVID-19.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Taremi.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



Iran

Japan

Saudi Arabia

South Korea



Australia will play a play-off with UAE, Lebanon or Iraq to see who progresses to the Inter-confederation play-off vs the 5th ranked team from CONMEBOL 🎟️ The four automatic World Cup qualifiers from AFC are confirmedIranJapanSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaAustralia will play a play-off with UAE, Lebanon or Iraq to see who progresses to the Inter-confederation play-off vs the 5th ranked team from CONMEBOL 🎟️ The four automatic World Cup qualifiers from AFC are confirmed🇮🇷 Iran🇯🇵 Japan🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia🇰🇷 South Korea🔜 Australia will play a play-off with UAE, Lebanon or Iraq to see who progresses to the Inter-confederation play-off vs the 5th ranked team from CONMEBOL

Lebanon

Hassan Maatouk and Bassel Jradi withdrew from Ivan Hasek's squad due to injury and were replaced by Mohammad Nasser and Karim Darwich respectively.

Injuries: Hassan Maatouk, Bassel Jradi.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Iran vs Lebanon Predicted XIs

Iran (4-5-1): Amir Abedzadeh (GK); Shoja Khalizadeh, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Majid Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi; Ali Gholizadeh, Ehsan Hajsafi, Omid Noorafkan, Vahid Amiri; Sardar Azmoun.

Lebanon (4-2-3-1): Mostafa Matar (GK); Maher Sabra, Hussein Al Zein, Joan Oumari, Kassem El Zein; Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini, Jehad Ayoub; Karim Darwish, Mohamed Haydar, Nader Matar; Mohamed Kdouh.

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Iran vs Lebanon Prediction

Despite having already secured qualification, Iran will look to wrap up their campaign with a victory following their defeat in South Korea. They also have a shot at finishing atop the group if they better Korea's result.

Lebanon, though, are in more need of the three points but are unlikely to match their hosts' superior quality. Iran should secure a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Iran 3-0 Lebanon.

Edited by Bhargav