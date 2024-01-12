Iran vs Palestine Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th January 2024 

Iran take on Palestine at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Sunday for their opening game in Group C of the 2024 AFC Asian Cup.

Ranked 21st in the world, Iran are the highest-ranked side in the tournament and will be aiming to end their drought in the competition by winning a first title since 1976.

Their present form holds them in good stead too, with Team Melli currently unbeaten in their last 13 games, winning 11. That includes two friendly wins last week.

Iran beat Burkina Faso 2-1 on 5 January 2024, before a 5-0 drubbing of Indonesia four days later, as the side wrapped up their preparations for the Qatar showpiece in resounding fashion.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei has called up 26 players for the Asian Cup, including AS Roma striker Sardar Azmoun, who has 49 goals from 75 games. Porto's Mehdi Taremi is another marquee name in the squad.

Palestine are making their third consecutive appearance at the cup and will be hoping to script history this time around. In both their previous appearances, at the 2015 and 2019 edition, the Lions of Canaan failed to win any of their group fixtures, something they will seek to correct at the third time of asking.

Head coach Makram Daboub has named 26 players for their Qatar sojourn, including talismanic forward Oday Dabbagh. The Belgium-based striker has 10 goals from 29 games for Palestine. Musab Al-Battat will be the captain of the side.

Iran vs Palestine Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the sides before, with Iran going unbeaten in all of them, winning thrice

Iran and Palestine last met in December 2018, drawing 1-1 in a friendly match

Palestine are winless in their last nine games, losing five times

Iran are unbeaten in their last 13 games, winning 11

Iran are ranked 21st in the world, whereas Palestine are on 99th

Iran vs Palestine Prediction

Iran boast an unbeaten record against Palestine and have been on a great run of form lately. Team Melli are just too strong right now for the relatively inexperienced Lions of Canaan.

Prediction: Iran 2-0 Palestine

Iran vs Palestine Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iran

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No