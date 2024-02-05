Iran vs Qatar Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2024

Iran face Qatar at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Wednesday for their semi-final clash in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

In the last round, Iran pulled off a spectacular comeback against Japan to win 2-1. Hidemasa Morita's 28th-minute strike had the Blue Samurai 1-0 up in the game, but Team Melli equalized 10 minutes into the second half through Mohammad Mohebi.

With neither side unable to find the winner going into stoppage time, it seemed almost certain that the tie would be heading into extra time. But Iran won a penalty in the sixth minute of added time, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh kept his cool to bury his attempt, sending Japan out.

For the second Asian Cup in a row, Iran have made it to the semi-finals, and now face another tough challenge against the hosts and reigning Asian champions.

Qatar have visibly rebuilt their team following a disastrous 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on home turf 14 months ago to reach the last four of the continental cup once again.

After winning all three of their group matches, the Maroons cantered into the knockout stages, where they beat Palestine in the round of 16, before seeing off Uzbekistan 3-2 on penalties in the last eight.

Iran vs Qatar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 clashes between the sides before, with Iran winning 17 times over Qatar and losing on five occasions.

Iran have beaten Qatar in each of their last six games and remain unbeaten in their last 10.

Qatar's last win over Iran came in December 2009, sealing a 3-2 friendly win.

Iran and Qatar met as recently as October 2023, wherein Team Melli pulled off a 4-0 victory over the Maroons in the Jordan International Friendly Tournament.

Qatar have lost just one of their last nine international games.

Iran are unbeaten in their last 18 games, winning 15.

Iran vs Qatar Prediction

With both teams in good form, we expect a tight encounter between these two talented sides. Qatar will have the local support behind them, but Iran have the experience.

Their attacking vanguard also boasts superior quality which could see Team Melli edging out the Maroons, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Iran 2-1 Qatar

Iran vs Qatar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iran to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes