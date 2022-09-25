Iran vs Senegal prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Iran and Senegal will lock horns at the Motion Invest Arena in neutral Austria for an international friendly on Tuesday as both sides continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Team Melli are set to make their sixth appearance in the competition after cruising through the AFC qualifiers, but face a daunting group phase against England, Wales and the USA in the finals.

Carlos Queiroz's side are also coming off the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Uruguay, courtesy of a late strike from substitute Mehdi Taremi.

Senegal, the reigning African champions, qualified for the second time in a row and third overall after seeing off Egypt in the AFCON qualifying playoffs in March.

The Lions of Teranga were later drawn in Group A of the World Cup, along with The Netherlands, Ecuador, and the hosts, Qatar.

Iran vs Senegal Head-To-Head

This will be just the second meeting between Iran and Senegal. Their only previous meeting ended in a 1-1 friendly draw back in April 2009.

Iran Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Senegal Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

Iran vs Senegal Team News

Iran

Mehdi Taremi could be rewarded for his heroics off the bench against Uruguay with a start on Tuesday.

Karim Ansarifard, another substitute in the said match, set Taremi up for the winner and is also gunning to feature in the lineup.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Senegal

The Lions of Teranga made light work of Bolivia in their last outing and head coach Aliou Cisse has no reason to change his starting XI.

However, considering it's their last friendly before the World Cup in November, he could opt to give a few others in his squad a chance.

Veteran midfielders Cheikhou Kouyaté and Idrissa Gueye are gunning for starts, with Gueye (95) closing in on Henri Camara's record of 99 caps.

Injured: Édouard Mendy, Noah Fadiga

Suspended: Keita Balde

Unavailable: None

Iran vs Senegal Predicted XI

Iran (4-4-2): Alireza Beiranvand; Sadegh Moharrami, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ehsan Hajsafi, Saman Ghoddos, Vahid Amiri; Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun.

Senegal (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Moustapha Name, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Fodé Ballo-Touré; Cheikhou Kouyaté, Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy; Ismaïla Sarr, Boulaye Dia, Sadio Mane.

Iran vs Senegal Prediction

This is a clash between two sides with immense attacking firepower, and considering it's their final warmup before the Qatar showpiece, both could go all out at each other.

We predict an entertaining, high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Iran 2-2 Senegal

