Iran vs Syria Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024 

Iran face Syria at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday (January 31) in the Round of 16 of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

With three wins from as many group games, Iran comfortably won Group C and cantered to the knockouts for an eighth straight time. Team Melli began their campaign with a 4-1 drubbing of Palestine, followed by a slender 1-0 victory over Hong Kong.

In their final group fixture, Amir Ghalenoei's side beat the UAE 2-1 to extend their winning run across competitions to five games. Sitting 24th in the world, Iran are the highest ranked side in the tournament after only Japan (20th). They haven't lost since November 2022, when a 1-0 defeat to USA ended their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The Islamic Republic are one of the most in-form sides in Qatar and among the favourites to go all the way. Up next for them are Syria, who reached the last-16 by the skin of their teeth.

The Qasioun Eagles began their campaign with a goalles stalemate with Uzbekistan before a narrow 1-0 loss to Australia plunged their progression hopes into uncertainty.

However, the Middle Eastern side beat India 1-0 in their last group game to sneak into the knockouts on goal difference.

Iran vs Syria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 30 previous clashes, Iran have won 18 and lost just once.

Syria's only win over Iran came in May 1973, in the second clash between both sides. The Qasioun Eagles secured a 1-0 away win in a FIFA World Cup 1974 qualifier.

Iran have won their last four clashes with Syria without conceding.

Iran are on a five-game winning run.

Iran haven't lost since November 2022, spanning 16 games.

Having beaten India in their last fixture, Syria are looking to win consecutive games for the first time since June 2021.

Iran vs Syria Prediction

Iran are on a terrific run of form and are the favourites to beat Syria, who weren't impressive in the group stage and have been in patchy form since the end of 2023.

Team Melli should reach the quarterfinals without much hassle.

Prediction: Iran 2-0 Syria

Iran vs Syria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iran

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No