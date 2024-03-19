Iran vs Turkmenistan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024 

Iran and Turkmenistan will trade tackles in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (March 21st).

The hosts were last in action in February 2024, when they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup semifinal. Sardar Azmoun broke the deadlock for the Iranians in the fourth minute but Jassem Abdulsallam and Akram Afif scored to give Qatar a 2-1 lead at the break.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh drew the game level six minutes into the second half before Almoez Ali scored the match-winner eight minutes from time.

Team Melli will now turn their focus back to the qualifiers where their last game ended in 2-2 draw away to Uzbekistan.

Turkmenistan, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat to Kazakhstan in a friendly last week. Islam Chesnokov and Aleksandr Zuev scored in either half to guide their opponents to victory.

The Greens also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Hong Kong in their last qualifier in November 2023.

The draw left them third in Group E on one point while Iran lead the way on four points.

Iran vs Turkmenistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were also drawn in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Iran claiming a 3-1 home win and drawing 1-1 away from home.

Eleven of Iran's last 13 games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Turkmenistan are winless in their last 10 international games (seven losses).

Six of Iran's last eight games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Turkmenistan remained in 141st spot in the latest FIFA World rankings while Iran climbed to 20th in the world.

Iran's defeat to Qatar ended their 18-game unbeaten run (16 wins).

Iran vs Turkmenistan Prediction

Iran's 58-year wait for Asian Cup glory continued in harrowing circumstances as they were eliminated by Qatar in the last four. They will be seeking to make amends by qualifying for a fourth successive FIFA World Cup.

Turkmenistan, by contrast, have never qualified for the tournament and are the overwhelming underdogs.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are tipping Iran to cruise to a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Iran 3-0 Turkmenistan

Iran vs Turkmenistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Iran to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half/Fulltime result: Iran/Iran