Iran vs United Arab Emirates Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2024 

Iran will face the United Arab Emirates at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday in the final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup group stages.

Team Melli enjoyed a strong start to their continental campaign, beating Palestine 4-1 in their opening game via goals from four different players including AS Roma's Sardar Azmoun. They then picked up a narrow but largely comfortable 1-0 win over Hong Kong last time out, with Mehdi Ghayedi scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the first half.

Iran sit atop their group with six points from an obtainable six and have now secured a last-16 spot.

The UAE, meanwhile, kicked off their Asian Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Hong Kong at the Khalifa International Stadium last Sunday. They then played out a goalless draw against Palestine in their second group game, taking the lead in the first half via a Sultan Adil header before a red card for Khalifa Al-Hammadi later in the half saw the game's momentum swing the way of their opponents who duly equalized.

The Whites sit second in the table with four points from two matches. They will guarantee automatic advancement to the knockout stages with just a point on Tuesday and will still qualify even with a loss provided Palestine fail to win elsewhere.

Iran vs United Arab Emirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between the two teams. Iran have won 14 of those games while UAE have won once. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in February 2022 which Team Melli won 1-0.

Iran have won their last five games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 12, a run dating back to 2001.

UAE are without a clean sheet in their last seven matches in this fixture.

Iran vs United Arab Emirates Prediction

Iran are on a brilliant four-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 15 games across all competitions. They have been ruthless in front of goal of late and will fancy their chances ahead of Tuesday's clash.

UAE are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last 12 games. They have, however, endured a difficult run of results in this fixture of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Iran 2-0 United Arab Emirates

Iran vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iran to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last 12 matchups)