Iran vs United Arab Emirates Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Iran and United Arab Emirates return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Azadi Sports Complex on Thursday. Amir Ghalenoei’s men head into the midweek clash on a seven-game winning streak against the visitors and will look to extend this dominant 16-year run.

Sardar Azmoun came up clutch for Iran in their last outing of 2024 as he netted in the 76th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium on November 19.

Ghalenoei’s side are one of just three teams yet to suffer defeat in the third round of the World Cup qualifying phase, having picked up five wins and one draw from their six group matches so far.

With 16 points from six matches, Iran currently lead the way at the top of Group A, three points above second-placed Uzbekistan in the second automatic qualification spot.

United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, endured a disappointing Gulf Cup campaign in December as they crashed out in the group stages after claiming just two points from three games in Group A.

Paulo Bento’s men now turn their focus to the World Cup qualifiers, where they picked up consecutive wins in their last two outings, seeing off Kyrgyzstan 3-0 on November 14, five days before thrashing Qatar 5-0 on home turf.

This upturn in form has put UAE in contention for automatic qualification as they have surged into third place in the table with 10 points from six matches, three points behind Uzbekistan.

Iran vs United Arab Emirates Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Iran have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having won 16 of the last 20 meetings between the two nations.

United Arab Emirates have managed just one win in that time, which came in September 1997, when they beat Ghalenoei’s men 3-1 in a friendly, while three games have ended all square.

Iran are on a seven-game winning streak against Bento’s men and are unbeaten in their last 14 meetings, claiming 12 wins and two draws since the loss in 1997.

UAE have managed just two wins from their last eight matches across all competitions while losing three and claiming three draws since September 2024.

Iran vs United Arab Emirates Prediction

While victory takes United Arab Emirates into the automatic qualifying places, they face the daunting challenge of going up against an opposing side who are unbeaten in 19 of their previous 20 meetings.

Ghalenoei’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad and we are tipping them to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Iran 3-1 United Arab Emirates

Iran vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Iran to win

Tip 2: First to score - Iran (The home side have netted the opening goal in their last five games against UAE)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 meetings)

