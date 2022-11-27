Iran vs USA Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 34 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Iran will take on the USA in their decisive group-stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday.

The USA are undefeated in their two games thus far, playing out a 1-1 draw against Wales in their campaign opener and holding England to a goalless draw on Saturday. Timothy Weah scored the goal against Wales with Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic picking up the assist.

Iran suffered a 6-2 hammering at the hands of England in their campaign opener but bounced back with an impressive 2-0 win over Wales. Wayne Hennessey was red-carded in the 86th minute and that helped tilt the game in Iran's favor.

They scored twice in injury time, with Rouzbeh Cheshmi scoring in the eighth minute and Ramin Rezaeian adding the second goal in the 11th minute of added time.

The qualification race is wide open in Group B, with first-placed England separated by just three points from last-placed Wales. The two sides will meet on Tuesday.

Another draw will see the USA being eliminated from the competition, but Iran will be more than happy with that result.

Iran vs USA Head-to-Head stats

The two teams have locked horns twice across all competitions. Their first-ever meeting took place in the 1998 World Cup group stage while they met in a friendly in 2000.

Iran recorded a 2-1 win in their meeting at the World Cup while the friendly in 2000 ended in a 1-1 draw. The USA have faced Asian opponents in the World Cup just once since 1998, with that game against South Korea ending in a 1-1 draw in 2002.

Iran have not met any team from the CONCACAF region in the World Cup since 1998.

Iran form guide: W-L-W-D-W

USA form guide: D-D-D-L-D

Iran vs USA: Numbers you need to know before their

FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

The USA have drawn their last three games in the World Cup and there have been fewer than 2.5 goals in their last four games in the competition. There have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of Iran's last 10 games in the World Cup.

The Stars and Stripes are winless in their last five games across all competitions, scoring just two goals in that period. They have enjoyed a better goalscoring run in the World Cup though and have found the back of the net in 10 of their last 12 games.

Team Melli have suffered just one defeat in their last five games across all competitions and have scored in each of them. We expect this one to be a closely contested affair.

