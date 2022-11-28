Iran vs USA Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29, 2022

Iran and USA square off at the Al Thumama Stadium in the final round of FIFA World Cup 2022 group-stage matches on Tuesday.

Carlos Queiroz’s men staked their claim for a place in the knockout stages with a comfortable Group B victory over Wales last time out and will look to continue in the same vein.

Iran got their FIFA World Cup campaign up and running as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Wales last Friday.

This followed a humbling 6-2 defeat at the hands of England in their Group B opener on November 21.

Iran, who are currently 20th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, head into Tuesday knowing a win will secure them their first-ever World Cup knockout-stage appearance.

Elsewhere, the USA were held to a goalless draw by England last time out despite being in the ascendancy for most of the game.

This was a third consecutive share of the spoils for Gregg Berhalter’s men, who also played out a 1-1 draw with Wales in last Monday’s World Cup opener.

The USA have now failed to win their last five matches in all competitions — claiming four draws and losing once — and will be desperate to end this dry spell on Tuesday.

Iran vs USA Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Iran and USA, with the Stars and Stripes failing to win any of their previous two encounters.

They first squared off in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, where Iran picked up a 2-1 victory, two years before both sides settled for a 1-1 draw in a friendly contest.

USA are winless in their last five matches across all competitions, stretching back to June’s 5-0 victory over Grenada in the Nations League.

Iran are unbeaten in 14 of their last 16 competitive matches, picking up an impressive 13 wins and one draw since June 2021.

Iran vs USA Prediction

Off the back of a solid performance against a star-studded England side, the USA will head into Tuesday with renewed belief as they look to book their place in the knockout stages. While Iran have shown they can compete at the very top, we are backing the Stars and Stripes to claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Iran 0-1 USA

Iran vs USA Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in USA’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Less than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than three goals in five of Iran’s last seven outings)

