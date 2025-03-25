Iran vs Uzbekistan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025 

Iran and Uzbekistan will trade tackles in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (March 25th). The game will be played at Azadi Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 victory over the UAE at the same venue over the weekend. A long break in play due to a malfunctioning floodlight saw a remarkable 29 minutes injury time time added to the first half. Sardar Azmoun broke the deadlock in the 27th minute of first-half added time - the latest first-half goal scored in international football history. Mohammad Mohebi added a second with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Kyrgyzstan. Their visitors were reduced to 10 men when Said Datsiev was sent off in the 24th minute but Eldor Shomurudov failed to take advantage as he missed the resultant penalty. Khozhiakbor Alizhonov broke the deadlock in the 40th minute to settle the contest.

The win left them in second spot in Group A, having garnered 16 points from seven games. Iran are three points better off at the top.

Iran vs Uzbekistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 16th meeting between the two sides. Iran have 10 wins to their name, four games were drawn while Uzbekistan were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when both sides canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Iran are unbeaten in their last nine games.

Five of Uzbekistan's last six game have produced less than three goals.

Iran form guide: W-W-W-W-D Uzbekistan form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Iran vs Uzbekistan Prediction

Iran are on the cusp of qualifying for a seventh World Cup overall and fourth in a row. Team Melli only need a draw to book their spot on the plane to US/Mexico/Canada. However, Amir Ghalenoei will be aiming for all three points to extend his side's four-game winning run.

Uzbekistan have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games. This defensive solidity has kept them in prime position for automatic qualification for their first World Cup. They hold a six-point advantage over third-placed Qatar with three games to go and two wins would be enough to get the job done.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Iran 1-0 Uzbekistan

Iran vs Uzbekistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Iran to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip - Under 2.5 goals

