Iran vs Uzbekistan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Iran and Uzbekistan draw the curtain in Group E of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the Azadi Sports Complex on Tuesday. Both will be looking to clinch top spot in the group as they currently sit level on 13 points at the top of the table and this makes for a mouth-watering group finale.

Inter Milan-bound striker Mehdi Taremi grabbed the headlines at the Hong Kong Stadium as he netted a hat-trick to fire Iran to a thrilling 4-2 victory over Hong Kong last Thursday.

Amir Ghalenoei’s men have now won all but one of their five qualifying matches so far, with a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan on November 21 being the exception.

With Thursday’s victory, Iran are unbeaten in 21 of their last 22 matches across all competitions, claiming 19 wins and two draws since the start of 2023.

Elsewhere, Uzbekistan also ensured they remained in the race for a first-place finish in Group E as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Turkmenistan last Thursday.

Srečko Katanec’s side have now picked up 13 points from their five qualifying matches to sit second in the group standings, only behind Iran on goal difference.

However, Uzbekistan will need to be at their best on Tuesday as they have failed to get the better of Iran in their last eight encounters, losing seven and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory in November 2012.

Iran vs Uzbekistan Head-To-Head

Iran have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 10 of the last 13 meetings between the two sides. Uzbekistan have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Iran Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Uzbekistan Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Iran vs Uzbekistan Team News

Iran

Taremi turned in a performance of the highest quality against Hong Kong last time out and the 31-year-old striker will be one to keep an eye on.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Uzbekistan

Like the hosts, Uzbekistan head into Tuesday’s game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Iran vs Uzbekistan Predicted XI

Iran Predicted XI (4-4-2): Payam Niazmand; Abolfazl Jalali, Shoja Khalilazadeh, Aria Yousefi, Mohammad Hazbavi; Mohammad Ghorbani, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Ghayedi, Saman Ghoddos; Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

Uzbekistan Predicted XI (5-3-2): Utkir Yusupov; Husniddin Aliqulov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Umar Eshmurodov; Sherzod Nasrullayev, Otabek Shukurov, Aziz Turg'unboyev, Odiljon Xamrobekov; Jaloliddin Masharipov, Eldor Shomurodov, Oston Urunov

Iran vs Uzbekistan Prediction

Iran and Uzbekistan have enjoyed a superb campaign so far and will go all out on Tuesday as they look to finish as Group E winners. Ghalenoei’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture, and given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Iran 3-1 Uzbekistan