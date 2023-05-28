Iraq U20 vs England U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28, 2023 

Iraq U20 and England U20 battle for three points in a 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E fixture on Sunday (May 28).

Iraq are coming off a 3-0 defeat against Tunisia on Thursday. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Youssef Snana, Chaim El Djebali and Mahmoud Ghorbel finding the back of the net.

England, meanwhile, narrowly edged out Uruguay in a five-goal thriller. The Young Lions took a two-goal lead through Bashir Humphreys and Alfie Devine. Franco Gonzalez halved the deficit four minutes into the second half before Darko Gyabi restored England's two-goal lead. Matias Abaldo scored a late consolation strike in the ninth minute of injury time.

The victory took England to the summit of the group and into the knockouts with maximum points garnered from two games. Iraq, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the standings and yet to register their first points in the tournament.

Iraq U20 vs England U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. They played out a 2-2 draw in the 2013 World Cup.

England are on a nine-game unbeaten streak, winning eight.

Iraq have not kept a clean sheet in six games.

England are progressing from the group stage for only the sixth time in 12 appearances at the U-20 World Cup.

England are aiming to finish as group winners for the fifth time.

Iraq U20 vs England U20 Prediction

England have booked their spot in the knockouts and are now in the process of securing top spot in the group. Ian Foster's side need just one point to guarantee progression as group winners and will fancy their chances against Iraq.

The Iraqis are still in the running for qualification as one of the best third-placed teams. However, their sigificantly inferior goal difference means they have to win by an unlikely margin to stand any chance of progression.

England should claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Iraq 0-2 England

Iraq U20 vs England U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - England to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - England to score over 1.5 goals

