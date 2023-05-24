Iraq U20 vs Tunisia U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25, 2023 

Iraq U20 and Tunisia U20 square off in a 2023 FIFA U-20 Group E fixture on Thursday (May 25).

The two sides kickstarted their campaign with defeats and will look to register their first win. Iraq fell to a harrowing 4-0 loss against Uruguay. Matias Abaldo, Andres Ferrari and Alan Romero scored for the South Americans, while Hussein Rasetim netted an own goal.

Tunisia, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to England. Dane Scarlett's 25th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. The loss left the North Africans in third spot in the group, while Iraq languish at the bottom of the standings, with both sides on zero points.

Iraq U20 vs Tunisia U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

This in Tunisia's third participation at the U-20 World Cup and first since 1985. They failed to progress beyond the group stage in their last two appearances.

Four of Tunisia's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Iraq's best performance at the U20 World Cup is a fourth-placed finish in 2013.

Tunisia have kept just one clean sheet in eight games and have conceded at least thrice in three of their last four games.

Four of Iraq's last seven games have had goals at both ends.

Iraq U20 vs Tunisia U20 Prediction

Iraq and Tunisia were given little chance of progressing as one of the top two in the group and might realistically look to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

England and Uruguay are leading the way with three points, leaving Iraq and Tunisia playing catch-up. So, Iraq and Tunisia will look at this game as their best opportunity to register their first points of the tournament.

Tunisia have struggled defensively, but Iraq might be unable to take advantage of that. The high stakes involved in the game could see both sides play cautiously to avoid losing a second game in the tournament. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Iraq 1-1 Tunisia

Iraq U20 vs Tunisia U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

