Iraq vs Costa Rica Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022

Iraq will entertain Costa Rica at the Basra International Stadium in a friendly on Thursday (November 17).

The hosts failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and have no games planned till next year after this match. This will be Iraq's third friendly game of the month; in their previous two games, they failed to score. Iraq were hammered 4-0 by Mexico on Thursday and played out a goalless draw against Ecuador on Saturday.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, played a friendly on Thursday at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica against Nigeria. Oscar Duarte and Kendall Waston scored in either half to help Costa Rica to a 2-0 win.

They will kick off their World Cup campaign against Spain next Wednesday and will look to secure a win in their final warm-up game ahead of the main event.

Iraq vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Iraq have failed to score in their last two games and won just one of their last five across competitions.

Just one of Iraq's last six games have produced over 2.5 goals, with Iraq scoring just four goals.

Iraq have scored more than once in just one of their last 15 games across competitions.

Costa Rica are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, winning four games.

Five of their last seven games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals, with Costa Rica scoring two goals in five games.

The visitors have lost just once in their last 13 games across competitions.

Iraq vs Costa Rica Prediction

Iraq have failed to score in their last two games and will look to put in a better display at home. They do not have a game scheduled for the next couple of months and can afford to field a strong squad here.

Los Ticos have a clear advantage in terms of squad quality and should dominate proceedings against Iraq. They might err on the side of caution and field a relatively inexperienced XI to avoid injury to senior players.

Nonetheless, Costa Rica have been in solid form in recent games and should record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Iraq 0-2 Costa Rica

Iraq vs Costa Rica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Costa Rica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Costa Rica to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Joel Campbell to score or assist any time - Yes

