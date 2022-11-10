Iraq vs Ecuador Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022

Ecuador will play their last friendly before the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Iraq in Madrid, Spain on Saturday (November 12), looking to wrap up their preparations on a high.

La Tricolor will play in the curtain raiser against the hosts Qatar in Group A on November 20, followed by The Netherlands and Senegal. This will be their first appearance in the competition since the 2014 edition in Brazil.

Gustavo Alfaro's side finished fourth in the CONMEBOL zone with 26 points from 18 games. They secured a direct entry into the tournament despite failing to win their last four qualifying games.

Since then, Ecuador have played five friendlies, winning just twice - a pair of 1-0 wins over Nigeria and Cape Verde. Their other three outings have ended in draws.

Iraq, meanwhile, saw their wait for a second World Cup appearance continue after losing out in the third round of the AFC qualifiers. With just nine points and one win in ten games, the Lions of Mesopotamia finished fourth in Group A, ending their hopes of a first World Cup qualification since 1986.

However, the Middle East outfit will be hosting the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup next year and will look to prepare for that.

Iraq vs Ecuador Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Iraq and Ecuador.

Iraq were beaten 4-0 by Mexico in their last friendly meeting.

Ecuador have drawn their last two friendlies 0-0.

Ecuador have kept a clean sheet in their last five games.

This is Ecuador's last game before their FIFA World Cup opener in ten days' time

Iraq will play two more games before closing out the year against World Cup participants, Ecuador and Costa Rica

Iraq vs Ecuador Prediction

Iraq have nothing to lose, but Ecuador are looking to wrap up their preparations for the World Cup on a high.

Gustavo Alfaro has called up a small squad but has some experienced names at his disposal, who should give the Tricolor the win.

Prediction: Iraq 1-2 Ecuador

Iraq vs Ecuador Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ecuador

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

