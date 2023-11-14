Iraq vs Indonesia Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th November 2023

Iraq host Indonesia at the Basra International Stadium in Basra on Thursday for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The sides have been drawn in Group F alongside Vietnam and the Philippines for the second round of qualifying.

Ranked 68th in the world, Iraq are coming into the match off the back of six winless games, the last four of which have ended in draws.

In the King's Cup, the Lions of Mesopotamia saw a pair of 2-2 draws with India and Thailand, before securing two more stalemates at the Jordan Tournament against Qatar and Jordan.

Head coach Jesús Casas has called up 25 players for this month's double-header against Indonesia and Vietnam, including key attackers such as Mohanad Ali and Aymen Hussein. Both have 17 goals with the side, in 39 and 66 appearances respectively.

Indonesia reached this point after ousting Brunei in the first round. The Garuda Team thrashed the hapless side 6-0 home and away to prevail 12-0 on aggregate and canter into the second round.

Prior to that, Indonesia had also beaten Turkmenistan 2-0 in a friendly game in September, so the side are currently on a three-game winning run.

Iraq vs Indonesia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Indonesia have never beaten Iraq in their six previous clashes, losing five of those matches.

The only draw between these sides came in March 1973, a 1-1 stalemate in a World Cup qualifier, which also happened to be their first-ever meeting.

Iraq are looking to win their sixth consecutive game against Indonesia.

Indonesia have not scored in their last four games against Iraq.

Iraq and Indonesia meet for the first time since November 2013.

Indonesia have won their last three games and four of their last seven.

Iraq have drawn their last four games and remain winless in their last six.

Iraq vs Indonesia Prediction

Iraq have a terrific record against Indonesia, having never lost to the side before. Their form, however, hasn't been the best lately, whereas the Garuda Team have been solid in their recent matches.

The Middle Eastern side are facing the strongest Indonesia outfit in some time and could see their winning run in the fixture ended with a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Iraq 2-2 Indonesia

Iraq vs Indonesia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes