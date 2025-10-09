Iraq vs Indonesia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025

Iraq will go up against Indonesia at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Saturday in the opening game of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers - AFC fourth round campaign. Usood al-Rafidayn had mixed results in the third round of the qualifiers, winning two of their first three group games before going on to record the same number of victories in their subsequent seven as they narrowly missed out on a top-two finish in Group B.

They performed well during the last international break, beating Hong Kong and Thailand to win the 2025 King's Cup.

Indonesia, meanwhile, found form too late in the third round of the qualifiers as they went winless in their first five games before going on to win three of their next five, eventually finishing fourth in their group, seven points off automatic World Cup qualification.

They faced Saudi Arabia in their fourth-round opener on Wednesday and lost 3-2 with a brace from Borussia Monchengladbach defender Kevin Diks unable to save Tim Garuda from defeat. Indonesia must win on Saturday to retain any hopes of securing a World Cup spot.

Iraq vs Indonesia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between the two nations. Iraq have won eight of those games while Indonesia have won just twice, with their other three contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in round two of the World Cup qualifiers last June, with the Lions of Mesopotamia winning the group-stage clash 2-0.

Indonesia have lost their last eight games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1973.

Iraq have one World Cup appearance to their name, featuring in the global showpiece in 1986. Indonesia, meanwhile, made their sole World Cup appearance to date in 1938.

Iraq vs Indonesia Prediction

Usood al-Rafidayn have won their last three games on the bounce after going winless in their previous five. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

Tim Garuda, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning three of their previous four. They had positive moments against a capable Saudi Arabia side last time out and could secure maximum points with a similar performance on Saturday.

Prediction: Iraq 0-1 Indonesia

Iraq vs Indonesia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Indonesia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Iraq's last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Indonesia's last six matches)

