Iraq vs Japan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2024

Iraq will lock horns against favorites Japan at the Education City Stadium in their second group-stage match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Friday.

This will be a crucial match for the two teams as both got their campaigns off to a winning start, with Iraq recording a 3-1 win over Indonesia and Japan defeating Vietnam 4-2. The winner of this match will be assured of a place in the knockout round and will likely finish as the Group D toppers.

Iraq, the 2007 champions, opened the scoring in their campaign opener against Indonesia in the 17th minute thanks to Mohanad Ali's goal. Marselino Ferdinan equalized for Indonesia but goals from Osama Rashid and Aymen Hussein helped them to a comfortable win.

Japan, who won their fourth and last trophy in 2011, saw five goals scored in the first half in their campaign opener against Vietnam. Takumi Minamino produced an impressive performance, with two goals and an assist in the first half. Takefusa Kubo replaced Minamino in the 84th minute and within a minute bagged the assist for Ayase Ueda.

Iraq vs Japan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 12 times across all competitions thus far. The Samurai Blue have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a 7-2 lead in wins and three games have ended in draws.

Eight of the 12 meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Iraq are winless in their eight meetings against Japan in the 21st century, suffering seven defeats.

They have met twice at the Asian Cup, first in the quarter-finals in the 2000 edition of the competition and then in the group stage in 2015. The 2011 champions have a 100% record in these meetings, outscoring the 2007 winners 5-1 in these games.

Iraq vs Japan Prediction

Usood al-Rafidayn have qualified for the knockout round in each of the last seven editions of the competition and will look to keep that run alive. They began their campaign with a win, so need just one win from the remaining two games to ensure passage into the next round.

They have four wins in their last five games across all competitions, scoring 11 goals while conceding five times, and are expected to leave a good account of themselves in this match.

The Samurai Blue are on an 11-game winning run across all competitions and continued their goalscoring exploits in the campaign opener, with a 4-2 win. They have scored at least four goals in 10 games in that period and should be able to enjoy a prolific outing in this match.

They have won seven of their last eight meetings against Iraq, keeping five clean sheets, and are strong favorites. With that in mind, Japan are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Iraq 1-3 Japan

Iraq vs Japan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Japan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Takumi Minamino to score or assist any time - Yes