Iraq vs Korea Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Iraq and Korea Republic will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Iraq are billed as the home side but the game will take place in neutral Qatar. The Lions of Mesopotamia come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Syria. Omar Al Somah and Amir Al Ammari scored late goals to share the points at fulltime.

South Korea triumphed over the United Arab Emirates with a narrow 1-0 victory on home turf. Hwang Hee-Chan scored the winning goal from the spot in the 36th minute.

The win helped the Koreans hold on to second spot in Group A, having garnered 11 points from five matches. Iraq sit in fourth spot on four points.

Iraq vs Korea Republic Head-to-Head

This will be the 25th meeting between the two sides. Draws have been by far the most recurring result when they have met, with 11 previous games ending in a share of the spoils.

Iraq were victorious on five occasions while Korea Republic have eight wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in September when they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Iraq have also shown a penchant for stalemates in recent months, drawing four of their last five games. South Korea are on an eight-game unbeaten run.

Iraq form guide: D-D-D-L-D

Korea Republic form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Iraq vs Korea Republic Team News

Iraq

Team captain Alaa Abdul-Zahra as well as other experienced stalwarts like Ahmed Ibrahim and Ali Adnan headline Iraq's 27-man squad for the November international window.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Korea Republic

There are no new injuries or suspension concerns for Korea Republic.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Iraq vs Korea Republic Predicted XI

Iraq Predicted XI (4-5-1): Fahad Talib (GK); Mustafa Nadhim, Ahmed Ibrahim, Ali Faez, Ali Adnan; Mohammed Qasim, Ibrahim Bayesh, Amir Al-Ammari, Amjad Attwan, Alaa Abdul-Zahra; Ayman Hussein

Korea Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kim Seung-Gyu (GK); Kim Jin-su, Hong Chul, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Yong; Hwang Hee-Chan, Lee Jae-sung, Hwang In-Beom; Son Heung-Min, Cho Gue-sung, Song Min-Kyu

Iraq vs Korea Republic Prediction

A win for South Korea will put them on the cusp of automatic qualification for Qatar 2022 and the Taegeuk Warriors are likely to go all out for maximum points.

Iraq's gameplan involves sitting deep and defending compactly, which might play a part in limiting the damage done by South Korea's star-studded attack. We are backing Paulo Bento's side to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Iraq 0-1 Korea Republic

