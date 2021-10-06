Iraq vs Lebanon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Iraq and Lebanon will face each other at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Thursday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Both sides are looking for their first win of the round. With a draw and a loss each from their opening two games, the Middle East nations are languishing in the bottom two places in Group A.

Iraq started the final stage of the qualifiers with a goalless statement against South Korea. However, Iran punctured their momentum with a 3-0 thumping on matchday two.

The defeat condemned them to last position, with the Cedars ahead of them only on goal-difference.

Lebanon also started off with a 0-0 draw as the UAE held them out in a drab encounter before losing 1-0 to South Korea.

Iraq vs Lebanon Head-To-Head

Iraq have a terrific record against Lebanon, winning 10 of their 16 encounters against them and losing just once.

That defeat came way back in 1997 when the Cedars secured a 2-0 friendly win.

This will be their first meeting since July 2019, when the sides played in the West Asian Football Federation Championship.

IRAQ F.A. @IRAQFA طاقم تحكيم سعودي لقيادة مباراة منتخبنا أمام لبنان في التصفيات الآسيوية المؤهلة لمونديال قطر 2022. طاقم تحكيم سعودي لقيادة مباراة منتخبنا أمام لبنان في التصفيات الآسيوية المؤهلة لمونديال قطر 2022. https://t.co/iWJ1aN4ben

Iraq Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Lebanon Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Iraq vs Lebanon Team News

Iraq

New manager Dick Advocaat has only overseen two games with Iraq. So the Dutchman might still be figuring out his best XI.

He has named a formidable squad but Mohamad Ali will miss this month's fixtures with a cruciate ligament injury.

It's a huge blow but Advocaat still has Ayman Hussein and Alaa Abdul-Zahra to call upon as Iraq look to end their goal-drought.

Injured: Mohamad Ali

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lebanon

The Cedars have struggled for goals in their last few games, failing to score consecutively against the UAE and South Korea. But the return of Bassel Jradi gives them hope.

The attacking midfielder will bring a lot of quality to the attacking vanguard, which already includes Hassan Maatouk and Mohamed Kdouh.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Iraq vs Lebanon Predicted XI

Iraq (4-5-1): Fahad Talib; Sherko Karim Gubari, Ahmed Ibrahim, Alaa Mhawi, Ali Adnan; Safaa Hadi, Ibrahim Bayesh, Amir Al-Ammari, Amjad Attwan, Alaa Abdul-Zahra; Ayman Hussein.

Lebanon (4-2-3-1): Mostafa Matar; Kassem Al Zein, Joan Oumari, Robert Melki, Abbas Assi; George Melki, Walid Shour; Soony Saad, Bassel Jradi, Hassan Maatouk; Hilal El-Helwe.

Iraq vs Lebanon Prediction

It's an interesting clash between two sides who haven't won their last few games and haven't scored any goals either.

But if history is anything to go by, Iraq have a better chance at emerging victorious.

Also Read

The prospect of playing at a neutral venue adds to the spice of the match, but the Lions of Mesopotamia should narrowly prevail.

Prediction: Iraq 2-1 Lebanon

Edited by Peter P