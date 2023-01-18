Iraq vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19, 2023 

Iraq and Oman will take centre stage at the Basra International Stadium, as they square off in the final of the Arab Gulf Cup on Thursday (January 19).

The hosts booked their spot in the showpiece event with a 2-1 win over Qatar in the last four. All three goals came before the break, with Ibraheem Bayesh and Ayman Hussein scoring either side of Amro Ali Surag's goal to guide Iraq to the final.

Oman, meanwhile, triumphed over Bahrain with a narrow 1-0 win. Jameel Al Yahmadi's 83rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Thursday's final comes two weeks after both teams had faced each other in the opening game of the tournament, where they could not be separated in a goalless stalemate.

Iraq vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 27th meeting between the two teams, with Iraq leading 12-6.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a goalless stalemate on the opening day of the ongoing Arab Gulf Cup.

Iraq are unbeaten in the tournament, winning three and drawing one of their four games, the same as Oman.

The hosts have scored at least twice in three of their four games in the tournament.

Their last nine games have produced three goals or fewer.

Oman are unbeaten in six games against Iraq.

The visitors are on a seven-game unbeaten run, winning six. Their sole draw was the stalemate against Iraq earlier this month.

Iraq vs Oman Prediction

Iraq and Oman have been the most consistent sides in the tournament and are deserved finalists. Iraq are hosting the tournament and are seeking to win a fourth Arab Gulf Cup and first since 1988.

Both teams could not be separated in a goalless draw, highlighting how closely matched the two teams are. Another close encounter is expected, with the stakes high.

Although either team could win this one, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw, with Iraq to triumph in extra time.

Prediction: Iraq 1-1 Oman (Iraq to win 2-1 after extra time)

Iraq vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Iraq to win in extra time)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

